JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Emergency crews have closed Interstate 95 in both directions between State Road 200 in Yulee, Florida and Pecan Park in North Jacksonville due to the Yellow Bluff Wildfire, which grew about 400 acres Thursday night. It remains 25 percent contained.

Detours:

I-95 northbound: East on Pecan Park Rd, north on US 17.

I-95 southbound: East on SR 200, south on US 17

FDOT

The Yellow Bluff Wildfire had grown again and is now up to an estimated 400 acres, according to the Florida Forest Service (FFS).

The fire reportedly started off of US-17 and Yellow Bluff Road. FFS said on Wednesday, the fire was 40 percent contained, but gusty winds dropped it back to 25 percent containment Wednesday night.

The fire remains at 25 percent containment Thursday night.

Crews will continue monitoring the situation 24/7 until the FFS or the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department deems it safe.

Visibility may deteriorate quickly due to fog/smoke type conditions, especially during the nighttime and early morning hours.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office warns residents in this area to drive with caution.

Meanwhile, a brush fire in North Jacksonville near Main Street and Yellow Bluff Road is 100 percent contained and isn't threatening any structures.