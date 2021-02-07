Buffalo emergency crews are on the scene of an apparent partial building collapse at Genesee and Oak Streets in downtown Buffalo.

Buffalo emergency crews are on the scene of an apparent partial building collapse at Genesee and Oak Streets in downtown Buffalo.

Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo tells 2 On Your Side that the three-story building collapsed just before 11am.

He says there are no injuries. There were construction workers working in a building adjacent to the building. They were able to evacuate safely.

A pickup truck parked in front of the collapsed building was damaged.



WATCH: Surveillance video shows moment building collapses

Commissioner Renaldo says the city will partially demolish what's left of the building and bring in structural engineers to determine what to do with what's left of the building.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area. It could be hours before a demolition team could be brought in, and another two hours after that before it's safe for traffic.

Eamon Riley, Vice President of Legacy Development says they purchased the building at 324 Oak Street last year at the height of the pandemic. He said they were unable to access the necessary resources to rectify the neglect from the previous owner, and that they were working on a stabilization plan at the time of the collapse.

2 On Your Side has confirmed the building at 324 N. Oak Street was previously owned by Bruce Adler. Adler also previously owned a building on Ellicott Street in downtown Buffalo that also partially collapsed 2019. That building later had to be demolished.

WATCH: Drone footage of building collapse: