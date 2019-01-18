Atlantic Beach Elementary School stopped by First Coast News on Friday to drop off something very special.

Students in the National Honor Society at Atlantic Beach Elementary have been raising funds for the Buddy Bus at First Coast News and donated a $1000 check towards the cause.

Jeannie Blaylock originally contacted the school after hearing that they had two teachers who were breast cancer survivors, Mrs. Kathy, and Mrs. Teak. Jeannie wanted to get them involved in the Buddy Bus but it was the students came up with the idea of a holiday store.

The children hosted the holiday store in the media center of Atlantic Beach Elementary during the holiday season. Students did everything from re-stocking shelves, to managing cash to even wrapping presents.

At the end of it all, the students were just happy to help out.

“We are happy to donate this check in honor of Mrs. Kathy and Mrs, Teak,” one of the students said.

Mrs. Kathy and Mrs. Teak told First Coast News that the children were their inspiration.“They have been with us all the way just cheering us on. They supported us and gave us so much love. They’re our rock. We couldn’t have done it without them.”

Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center and First Coast News are embarking on a fundraising campaign to purchase a mobile mammography bus for our community. The Buddy Bus will offer early breast cancer screening using state-of-the-art digital mammography in a convenient and affordable setting.

