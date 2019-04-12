An elementary school secretary was arrested in October after Clay County deputies say she stole gift cards intended to be given to teachers.

According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, Angela Sammons, 47 was working at Oakleaf Village Elementary when she stole around $600 worth of Aldi gift cards back in September.

They say that 55 gift cards valued at $25 each were provided to the principal as part of a "Home Town Heros" promotion offered by the grocery store.

Sammons was caught on surveillance cameras using at least one of the gift cards at a store with her young son.

Detectives tell us Sammons admitted to stealing "a stack" of gift cards and using them.

Sammons was charged with petit theft and is no longer working with the Clay County School system.