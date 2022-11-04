x
What's that contraption that washed up on Crescent Beach?

First Coast News' Jessica Clark was taking a walk on the beach Friday morning when she happened upon this thing.
First Coast News' Jessica Clark found this contraption that washed ashore while taking a walk on Crescent Beach.

CRESCENT BEACH, Fla. — While walking on Crescent Beach Friday morning, First Coast News' Jessica Clark came across something odd. Because investigating and finding answers is something she does better than most, she found out what it is and its origin.

"I found this contraption on the beach this morning," she said in a Facebook post. "Crazy looking! I tracked down the scientist who is using it to monitor ocean drift. So cool!"

I found this contraption on the beach this morning. Crazy looking! I tracked down the scientist who is using it to monitor ocean drift. So cool! First Coast News

Posted by Jessica Clark, First Coast News on Friday, November 4, 2022
