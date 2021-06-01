PHOTOS: Trump supporters protest around the country
The scene on the ground from Washington, DC to California.
Credit: AP
Smoke fills the walkway outside the Senate Chamber as supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by U.S. Capitol Police officers inside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Photos: Trump supporters storm US capitol during Electoral College affirmation
1/9
AP
U.S. Capitol Police with guns drawn watch as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Photos: Trump supporters protest in California
1/10
AP
A counter demonstrator, center, yells after getting maced in the face by far-right demonstrators outside of City Hall Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Los Angeles. Demonstrators supporting President Donald Trump are gathering in various parts of Southern California as Congress debates to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's electoral college victory. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
