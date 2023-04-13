Elderly women killed in house fire in Durkeeville

Officers say they found the woman in the kitchen of the home on Durkee Drive, where it appeared she was trying to escape.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An elderly woman is dead following a house fire on Wednesday night in Durkeeville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers say they found the woman in the kitchen of the home on Durkee Drive, where it appeared she was trying to escape. She was taken to the hospital where she died.

Police say the fire happened just before midnight. Firefighters had to break through burglar bars, which they did quickly.

Police say no foul play is suspected. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.