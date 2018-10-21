An elderly pedestrian died of his injuries Sunday morning after he was struck by a van on County Road 214 in Clay County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Anthony Scarselli, 78, was in the westbound lane of travel as the driver, Harold Kittle, traveled west in a 2001 Ford Windstar approaching Hall Lake Road.

The Ford struck Scarselli in the roadway, according to FHP. Scarselli was rushed by Clay County Fire Rescue to Shands Starke where he was pronounced dead.

Clay County Fatal Crash: CR 214 @ Hall Lake. Vehicle vs. Pedestrian. Pedestrian confirmed deceased on scene. Road in currently blocked. Please seek another route. pic.twitter.com/CqqBxEj1Ir — FHPJacksonville (@FHPJacksonville) October 21, 2018

The fatal collision caused the road to be blocked for the investigation. Drivers have been encouraged to seek an alternate route.

The investigation remains ongoing.

© 2018 WTLV