Elderly man reported missing in Ocala

Jerome Mego, 27, was last seen leaving his home in the 9200 block of Southwest 60th Terrace Road in Ocala at about 8:30 a.m.
Credit: Ocala Police Department

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing elderly man with dementia.

Jerome Mego, 72, was last seen leaving his home in the 9200 block of Southwest 60th Terrace Road in Ocala at about 8:30 a.m., according to the MCSO.

Mego is about 5'7'' and 180 lbs with white hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be wearing light-colored shorts, a dark grey t-shirt, and brown Merill brand shoes. 

The sheriff's office reports he has dementia and can easily become lost.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911.

