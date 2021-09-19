Elderly man reported missing in Ocala

Jerome Mego, 27, was last seen leaving his home in the 9200 block of Southwest 60th Terrace Road in Ocala at about 8:30 a.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing elderly man with dementia.

Jerome Mego, 72, was last seen leaving his home in the 9200 block of Southwest 60th Terrace Road in Ocala at about 8:30 a.m., according to the MCSO.

Mego is about 5'7'' and 180 lbs with white hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be wearing light-colored shorts, a dark grey t-shirt, and brown Merill brand shoes.

The sheriff's office reports he has dementia and can easily become lost.