An Eeyore plush was found in a seating area outside a terminal at Bradley on Thursday.

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — One unknown traveler at Bradley International Airport appeared to have missed its flight on Thursday and will be reunited with its family after a day of searching for the owner.

An Eeyore plush was found in a seating area outside a terminal at Bradley on Thursday, the airport said in a Facebook post. In true Eeyore style, the stuffed animal looked glum about being left behind, but crews at Bradley put the call out to find its owner.

"While we love having him visit with us, we’d love it even more to reunite him with his owner," the airport said in the social media post, asking folks if they recognize the Hundred Acre Wood native.

In just one day of searching, the airport's Facebook post has been shared over 2,400 times.

On Friday evening, the airport posted an update, thanking the public for support, as Eeyore's family was found.

"Thanks to your help he will be reunited with his human soon and is already in brighter spirits," Bradley said in a social media update Friday.

