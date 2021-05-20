Breaking: Economy Inn fire in Bradford County causes multiple road closures

First Coast News has a team on the way to the scene and will bring you updates as we receive them.

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — Multiple units are on the scene at the Economy Inn in Lawtey in response to a structure fire, according to the Bradford County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies are reporting heavy fire conditions.

There are multiple road closures in the area as a result of the fire. All southbound lanes of US 301 and all of County Road 125 are currently blocked off.

Additionally, deputies say the Alachua County Bomb Squad is responding to a scene nearby in relation to a suspicious package.

At this time it's not clear if the two incidents are related.

First Coast News has a team on the way to the scene and will bring you updates as we receive them.