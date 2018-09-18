NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla.-- Alley Cakes is hopping on our Buddy Bus mission. First Coast News and Baptist MD Anderson are working together to raise one million dollars to purchase the Buddy Bus, a mobile mammography unit that would serve six local counties.

Alley Cakes owner Alley Hjelm says her mother-in-law and her grandmother both fought breast cancer. So she says, "When I heard about Buddy Bras, I wanted to help ... I just love empowering women."

Alley Cakes is at 1523 Atlantic Blvd at Neptune Beach. It's easy to spot next to the DMV.

Hjelm says come on inside and decorate a Buddy Bra for a $20 tax-deductible donation. Every penny goes towards purchasing the Buddy Bus.

Alley Cakes will have plenty of decorating supplies for you. You can write a serious message on the Buddy Bra in honor of someone. You can also just go crazy and make a wild bra!

The Buddy Bras will be hung on the First Coast News fence in October. Tens of thousands of football fans will see the giant display of pink as they head to Jaguar games.

Right now less than half of women get regular mammograms. The Buddy Bus will change that.

If your group or school or business would like to have a Buddy Bus fundraiser, create your own! Just email Jeannie jblaylock@firstcoastnews.com.

She'd love to put you on First Coast News for helping us save lives.

