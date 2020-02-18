JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville's Eastside is a huge piece of the city's African-American history. One of the oldest buildings is Mt. Olive A.M.E. Its cornerstone was laid in 1887 and the building was rebuilt in 1922.

It bears the names of R.L. Brown and A.L. Lewis to name a few.

Pastor James Cleare leads the flock. The edifice is located at Pippin and Franklin Streets but finds itself at the crossroads of growth and development.

"It will definitely impact the neighborhood when you consider the size of the stadium," Cleare said.

The city entered an agreement with the Jacksonville Armada to build a soccer stadium and an office complex in the East Jacksonville community.

"We're talking about a project that is three blocks away at the most," he said.

To a community in need of an economic boost, the five-acre tract now targeted for the project would mean a significant plus.

"Progress can be good, but progress done in isolation without consulting the neighborhood turns into bitterness," Cleare said.

The proposed project is in Councilman Reginald Gaffney's district.

"They're coming and saying 'How can we enhance this community?' and that's what I love about this," Gaffney said.

Gaffney said it will create jobs, partnerships with small businesses and improve public safety. He said there have been meetings between the team, the city and some from the community.

"They all walked away saying this might be a great partnership," he said.

On Your Side Contacted the Team President, asked questions and got the following answers:

How will property owners be impacted?

"We believe it’s a very positive impact for economic development within the area. We want the stadium to be part of the community, a resource. That could be providing game-day jobs or hosting events for the community."

Will there be eminent domain acquisitions?

"Not for our site and by our organization."

Are members of the East Jacksonville community allowed to be part of the conversation as it goes through the approval process?

"We have been heavily involved in conversations with the Historic Eastside CDC (http://www.hecdcjax.org/)- Suzanne Pickett specifically. We have met with key community leaders and discussed the project as a whole and individually on numerous occasions. We have been involved in events in the community since the announcement of the location, we will be volunteering on Saturday at the Black History Month Parade for the community to come and speak with myself if they have any questions."

What is the time frame for construction?

"If things go well, we are hoping construction can start potentially in 2021 or 2022. A lot of moving parts still."

Gaffney said there will be more conversations and Pastor Cleare and his congregation will be able to have a seat at the table.