Both eastbound lanes on the Mathews Bridge have reopened on Saturday after they were temporarily shut down due to a crash involving an overturned vehicle, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO reported the crash at 5:49 p.m., saying there were injuries. By 6:07 p.m., officers reported the scene was cleared, lanes were opened and traffic was flowing again.

There is no word on the cause of the crash or the extent of the injuries.