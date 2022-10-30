2.3, 2.2 magnitude earthquakes felt in Georgia hours apart

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Some people in Georgia woke up to a slight rumble on Sunday morning -- and no, it wasn't thunder.
According to the United States Geological Survey, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake occurred at 3:33 a.m. about nine miles north of Milledgeville in central Georgia.
The earthquake was very shallow and showed a depth of zero miles, data from the USGS showed.
However, nearly eight hours earlier Saturday night at 8:13 p.m., a 2.2 magnitude earthquake happened in almost the exact same location near Milledgeville. This earthquake was also shallow, despite a depth of 3.72 miles.
