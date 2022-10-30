x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local

2.3, 2.2 magnitude earthquakes felt in Georgia hours apart

The earthquakes were very shallow and showed a depth of zero miles, data from the USGS showed.
Credit: Petrovich12 - stock.adobe.com
Seismograph with paper in action and earthquake - 3D Rendering

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Some people in Georgia woke up to a slight rumble on Sunday morning -- and no, it wasn't thunder. 

According to the United States Geological Survey, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake occurred at 3:33 a.m. about nine miles north of Milledgeville in central Georgia.

The earthquake was very shallow and showed a depth of zero miles, data from the USGS showed.

However, nearly eight hours earlier Saturday night at 8:13 p.m., a 2.2 magnitude earthquake happened in almost the exact same location near Milledgeville. This earthquake was also shallow, despite a depth of 3.72 miles.

News happens fast. Download our 11Alive News app for all the latest breaking updates, and sign up for our Speed Feed newsletter to get a rundown of the latest headlines across north Georgia.

Related Articles

 

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Anti-Semitic messages projected on Jacksonville buildings after Georgia/Florida game

Before You Leave, Check This Out