Eagles coming to the First Coast in March

Tickets for the “Hotel California” 2023 Tour, produced by Live Nation, go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Eagles are coming to the First Coast!

Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill have extended the band’s “Hotel California” Tour with additional 2023 shows. One of those shows is scheduled for Jacksonville on March 25.

Tickets for the “Hotel California” 2023 Tour, produced by Live Nation, go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster.

﻿Each concert will feature ‘Hotel California,’ performed live in its entirety from start to finish, accompanied by an orchestra and choir. After a short intermission the band will perform a full set of their greatest hits. All shows will begin at 8 p.m.

Hotel California is the third best-selling U.S. album in history, certified 26-times Platinum by the RIAA. After its release in 1976, it topped the charts and won two Grammy Awards for "New Kid in Town" and "Hotel California."