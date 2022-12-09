Eagle impaled on 120 ft. lightning rod rescued by Macclenny Fire and Rescue Department

"The engineer was able to free the bird of its impalement," said the department. "It soared down where it was captured by wildlife rescuers."

MACCLENNY, Fla. — A bald eagle in major distress at an elementary school was rescued by The Macclenny Fire and Rescue Department this week.

The department says it got an "interesting" call to assist an eagle that had been impaled by the lightening rod on top of a 120 ft. radio tower at St. George Elementary. The crews already on scene contacted wildlife authorities and it was determined someone would need to climb the tower.

"Lt. Williams and Eng. Castle, loaded up in our 100 ft. tower and headed off to St. George," the department said on Facebook. "Upon arrival an eagle was found atop in obvious distress."

The department says crews had to gain access to the area by cutting a fence and using a bucket ladder to get up to 100 ft. Since that's the max height of the ladder, Castle had to exit the bucket of the ladder and climb the remaining 20 ft.

"The engineer was able to free the bird of its impalement," said the department. "It soared down where it was captured by wildlife rescuers. Great job fellas. We are extremely proud of you and what a call. To be up close to America's symbol of freedom, what a memory!"

The eagle was taken for treatment. At this time there are no updates on the eagle's current health status.

