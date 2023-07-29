Veneziale's family says he was leaving a friend’s home near Eddy and Alderman roads when he was gunned down in June.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News is hearing from the brother of a man who shot to death in Arlington last month.

The family says they’ve received new information in the case and they hope that it will soon lead to an arrest.

Dylonn Veneziale, 23, with an unconditional love for family and sports, was gunned down in June.

His family says he was leaving a friend’s home near Eddy and Alderman roads when he was killed.

“Part of me is happy and you know, I’m hoping we are one step closer to getting some answers,” said Brett Veneziale, Dylonn’s older brother.

First Coast News sat down with Brett Veneziale back in June when the shooting happened. On Friday night, we spoke with him by phone after he says he received information that police may be questioning someone connected to the case.

First Coast News has not been able to confirm that information with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

“Anybody, I don’t care who you are… anybody that this happened to would want answers the way that we want answers and if you know something, say something,” said Veneziale.

At the time of the shooting, a neighbor’s surveillance camera caught what appeared to be the sound of gunshots in the area.

A neighborhood canvass with Mad Dads, a local non-profit organization shedding light on social injustices, has been postponed due to possible leads in the investigation as it was originally planned for Saturday.

Veneziale says they’re one step closer to justice.

“I just hope that we get some sort of silver lining in this nightmare that you know, my family and friends and everybody has been living,” said Veneziale.

Veneziale says he hopes to have the neighborhood canvass with Mad Dads in the near future.