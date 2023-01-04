Dwarf sperm whale found dead on Hanna Park beach

A dwarf sperm whale was found dead on Hanna Park Beach in Jacksonville Wednesday. A necropsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 7-foot-long male dwarf sperm whale was found dead on the Hanna Park beach in Jacksonville Wednesday, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has confirmed.

The whale was alive when it was beached this morning. Park staff notified FWC and employees from the Jacksonville Zoo and FWC worked together to try to save the whale.

The whale has since died, FWC said.

The whale was seen with wounds, which FWC says could be abrasions from being stranded.

The whale had no signs of a shark attack or boat collision.