JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In her first “State of the Schools” address as superintendent of Duval County Public Schools, Dr. Diana Greene highlighted the district’s successes before addressing its challenges.

The crowd at the Prime Osborne Center cheered along as Greene revealed that the district was just one percentage point away from an “A” rating. Greene also announced the district saw its highest-ever graduation rate last year at 80.8 percent.

“Our students are moving forward,” Greene said. “Our students are learning.”

Greene, however, didn’t mention the issue that thrust DCPS into the spotlight over the past few weeks: violence.

Last month, gunfire rang out following a football game at Raines High School, leaving a 19-year-old dead and two teens injured.

In response, the district rescheduled select football games initially slated for Friday nights.

Following the speech, First Coast News asked Greene what else the district is doing to prevent violence at schools. Green said they’re evaluating security measures at each individual campus.

“Focusing on things like cameras, do we need more lighting in parking lot areas,” she said.

But Greene said the rally cry of “Team Duval” must go beyond the district because schools are often a reflection of issues happening in the community.

“Many times, for schools, we’re just a representative,” she said. “We’re a microcosm of our society. And those things may spill over into our schools.”

When asked about the biggest challenges facing the school district, Greene said it's the same as other large, urban districts. They need to make sure students' basic needs are met and that they're able to get to school. There's also a growing emphasis on mental health.

“The challenge is making sure that we do what is needed for each and every student," Greene said. "And also ensure that students are safe and our staff, they are safe in their learning environments. And that we do everything that we can possibly do to support our schools.”

© 2018 WTLV