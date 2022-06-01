Duval Schools to get review of safety procedures by New York security company

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry is planning to fund an assessment by ArmouredOne in next year's budget.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An outside company is taking an inside look at the safety of Duval County Public Schools.

The City of Jacksonville is planning to fund an assessment of the district's security protocols.

"The assessments are going to make sure that the security is done right. Our number one priority is to keep our kids safe and alive," said Tom Czyz.

He's the CEO and co-founder of ArmouredOne, a security company formed after the deadly shooting at Sandy Hook elementary almost ten years ago.

Mayor Lenny Curry says he's making room for about $100,000 dollars in next year's budget to fund that assessment. That could include recommendations to replace doors and windows, or better outfit them against a threat, but some teachers are skeptical.

"When we do our active shooter drills, they are almost amusing because there's no way anything I'm doing would stop an active shooter," said teacher Chris Guerrieri.

He says he's gone through security assessments before and there hasn't been much change. The back of his classroom is pretty much glass.

"If someone with a rock wanted to get into my classroom, they could get into my classroom," he told First Coast News.

No specifics were given as to when that assessment could happen.

We've learned the mayor's former chief of staff is a registered lobbyist for ArmouredOne. We've asked if there was a conflict, but have not heard back.