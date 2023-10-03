Leader of Duval schools team reviewing books for 'inappropriate material' fired for inappropriate comments about lesbians

The person in charge of the program for reviewing classroom books for inappropriate content resigned from her position based on one of her book reviews.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The person in charge of reviewing books for Duval County Schools is out of a job because of one of her reviews.

Until she handed in her resignation letter on Feb. 27, Michelle DiBias was the district's Supervisor of Instructional Materials and Media Services. Currently, the district is in the process of reviewing more than 1.6 million book titles for age appropriateness to comply with Florida law.

First Coast News received internal documents from the district that detail DiBias's resignation as well as the comments that were made regarding the book "Ivy Aberdeen's Letter to the World."

The book is intended for 5th graders, however, according to state guidelines, no chapter books with informational content about gender identity or sexual orientation can be housed in classroom libraries for 5th grade or younger.

Chapters 12 and 13 of "Ivy Aberdeen's Letter to the World" contain references to an adult lesbian couple and how one of the characters discovered her sexuality. DiBias recommended that the book be removed from all school shelves and part of her review stated: