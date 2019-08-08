JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to the discipline report, during the 2017-2018 school year, the teacher sent sexual messages to students, “for example, but not limited to” photos of his face. He then rated photos sent by a female student of her face.

The state barred a local author and former Duval Schools English teacher from ever teaching at a Florida public school again — but he’s slated to start as an adjunct professor at the University of North Florida this fall.

Caleb Michael Sarvis, 28, who taught English at Fletcher High School, was disciplined by the state Department of Education for allegedly engaging in “inappropriate communication with students” on social media, a report said.

According to his discipline report obtained by The Florida Times-Union, during the 2017-2018 school year, Sarvis sent sexual messages to students, “for example, but not limited to” photos of his face. Sarvis then rated photos sent by a female student of her face.

“Further, the Respondent engaged in an inappropriate conversation with student [redacted] regarding his genitalia being strong ... and his tongue, or words to that affect [sic],” the report said.

Sarvis is a writer and an editor for the local publishing startup, Bridge Eight. Over the weekend, he was named co-owner of the company.

“I don’t have a side to this other than I didn’t confirm the allegations because they aren’t wholeheartedly true,” Sarvis said in an email. “I settled with the FLDOE on revocation because keeping my teaching certificate wasn’t worth the hassle. I learned a lesson and have moved on.”

A UNF Department of English representative confirmed that Sarvis previously worked as an adjunct English professor and was set to start again during the fall semester. School Spokeswoman Joanna Norris said he was last employed in 2017 and declined to comment further.

Sarvis earned his teaching certification — which has been permanently revoked — for English grades 6-12 in 2013. He pleaded “no contest” in February. The final order was filed into state records and became effective in late July.

Former students spoke highly of Sarvis on RateMyProfessor.com as recently as May.

“Took his class under the dual enrollment program in high school,” one review said, adding it was probably the only interesting English/humanities class “I ever had in high school.”

“I LOVE Mr. Sarvis, he is the best teacher and he really knows what he is talking about,” said another.

UNF English Department Chairman Keith Cartwright could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

It’s unclear whether the department was aware of the allegations against Sarvis or his certification revocation.

Read more from our news partners.