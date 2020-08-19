Duval County teachers hold 'motor march' to ask governor, superintendent to reverse course, move instruction all online

Thursday is the first day of the school year for Duval County Public Schools.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Call it a motor march outside Jacksonville's City Hall.

Teachers called on the mayor and Duval County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene to reverse course and start the school year all online.

"I am trying to be a voice for the teachers, for the students, for the parents who are put in this incredibly compromising position," Alex Ingram told First Coast News.

Ingram has been an advocate for online learning and believes there could be serious health consequences if students and teachers return to the classroom too soon. He will be teaching both virtually and in-person starting Thursday.

"We are going to do the best that we can, but what we have seen from Duval County and the city as a whole is it's not going to be enough," he said.

That sentiment is shared by a group of pastors who prayed outside the DCPS school board. One pastor called on the governor to keep schools closed.

"When you have made a decision to put people in school and you know that it could kill them, it's no less than premeditated murder. This is morally and ethically wrong," one pastor said.