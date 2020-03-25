JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Dedicated and determined describes the passion Kirk Altman has for his Alimacani Elementary special education students.

"I love the challenge," he told First Coast News. "I love the excitement when I can see a student grab a concept I'm trying to get across."

Altman comes from a family of teachers, his wife included. She recorded him Tuesday morning doing wake up exercises with his students.

"It's just our typical morning routine that I was trying to get the kids back engaged with, really to bring us back a little bit of normalcy," he said.

Online learning does present a challenge. Because of HIPPA laws, Altman says he can't see his students on the live-stream.

"I am missing a component as to whether or not they are understanding what I am doing," he said. "Conversely, when I hear them laugh or hear them talk, they are actually getting some of the content I am trying to get across."

Story-time is also a little different. Instead of reading in a circle, he's now reading through a camera on his computer. The method has changed, but his mission hasn't.

"Whatever tricks, whatever techniques, however it works, I am going to try to grab their child and move them along and become the best learners they can be, the best human being they can be," Altman said.

