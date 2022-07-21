Now the millage levy is 5.4 down 0.4 from last year, which means homeowners will be taxed $5.40 for every $1,000 in their home’s assessed value.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News spoke with the superintendent of Duval County Schools after a special school board meeting on the yearly budget that may now impact your property taxes.

In a 5-0 unanimous vote, the Duval County School Board approved the advertisement for the proposed 2022-23 tentative budget.

Now the millage levy is 5.4 down 0.4 from last year, which means homeowners will be taxed $5.40 for every $1,000 in their home’s assessed value.

Dr. Greene wanted that number higher in hopes of raising teacher pay.

“The millage rate for the school district is set by the State of Florida and what they were approving tonight was the advertisement for ensuring that advertisers know what the tentative millage that was set this evening,” said Dr. Greene.

The rate which is set by the state can impact a lot in the classroom, according to district leaders.

They wanted more money to increase art and athletic programs.

Thursday night, school board leaders also voted unanimously for a mental health care package in high schools.

“The one thing we added this year was to have a specific mental health therapist at each high school,” said Dr. Greene.

“Every high school will have their own mental health therapist for students to service,” she said.

The district has partnered with the Kids Hope Alliance and United Way to offer more services to students.