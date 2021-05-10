Duval County School Board to hold workshop on mask mandate threshhold

The school board did not address Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran's memo to the State Board of Education.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Duval County School Board met Tuesday night one day after a memo from Florida's Education Commissioner recommended partially docking the pay of Duval County School Board members as well as withhold some federal funding over the district's mask mandate.

Some parents, frustrated by the district's requirement that all students must wear masks at school unless they have a doctor's excuse, urged the district to remove the mandate during the meeting's public comments section.

"You serve the public so you have an obligation to listen to us," one woman said.

"You all pulled the mask mandate and you all altered my daughter's life," another woman added.

The school board did not address Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran's memo to the State Board of Education.

However, the board debated on whether to change its threshold to reverse its mandate as the number of COVID-19 and the positivity rate both decline.

The district set a workshop to address the matter next week.

"We will look at Monday for that and to ensure that we have the right time and be in the space, and then we will actually know the protocol and how we can get to a point where the community knows and we know where we are," School Board Member Darryl Willie said.

While there are no plans in place at this time to end the mandate, School Board Member Charlotte Joyce vocalized her belief that they need to go back to the district's original plan, which allowed parents to opt their children out of wearing masks at school.

"At the end of the day, I think that it's important that we get to a point where parents are able to make this decision," Joyce said.

There is an ongoing lawsuit from parents in Duval and Alachua counties asking a judge forcibly remove the districts' mask mandates and quarantine rules by court order.