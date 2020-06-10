Duval County School Board asks for community input in new strategic plan

Monday’s meeting was in-person at William M. Raines High School with social distancing guidelines in place and mandatory masks.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Community members weighed in on the future of Duval County Schools by writing down their recommendations Monday night, then sharing them with the school board.

It was the first of seven community meetings the board is hosting before writing its new strategic plan. According to Board Chairman Warren Jones, the plan is updated every five years.

“We want to make sure we get community input on what the priorities are and the values of the community and the goals that this community sees in public education,” he said.

Jones says they’ll take the recommendations into consideration and hopefully have a plan by early next year.

Some recommendations from community members included asking for more family engagement in the school system, diversity in leadership and for the school board to work closer with city officials to determine roadblocks for students.

Tiffany Clark has a daughter in DCPS. She told her recommendations, which included a stronger relationship with the city council and stronger family engagement, to school board members Monday.

“I think that it’s important that the constituents that the community that parents know that these are not just schools in DCPS," she said. "That these are our schools. These are our children. These are our teachers and that we have a stake in this."

Officials also reviewed the previous strategic plan at Monday's meeting and talked about whether or not goals from that plan have been achieved.

According to that presentation, the number of schools earning an overall grade of a C or higher increased from 69 percent to 87 percent from the 2014-2015 school year to the 2018-2019 school year. In that timeframe, though, the lowest-performing schools all were in low socioeconomic parts of the city, are smaller and are in need of resources for teachers and students.

Jacksonville city council member Matt Carlucci was also at the meeting Monday. He said he wants to work with the school board to create a stronger relationship between the two to help students and the city.

“You want to know what the people expect from your school system, and what their expectations are," Carlucci said. "I love what they’re doing reaching out to the people and having these town meetings as difficult as it is during the COVID era," he said.

“I want to know from the school system what are the good intervention and prevention programs that are successful so I can take that back to city council and hopefully fund the kid hope alliance to bring more money into those programs," Carlucci said. “I think we have a lot to learn from our school board on the other side of the river from city hall and we need to work together because we are working together for Jacksonville," he said.

The board also urged everyone Monday to vote for the half-cent sales tax increase on the ballot in November, money they said, would be used to renovate schools, some of the oldest in the region.

The next meeting is a virtual meeting at 6 p.m. on Oct. 8.

Other meetings include:

An in-person meeting at Alimacani Elementary School on Oct. 14 at 6 p.m.

A virtual session on Oct. 15 at 6 p.m.

An in-person meeting at Edward H. White High School on Oct. 19 at 6 p.m.

A virtual session on Oct. 26 at 6 p.m.

An in-person meeting at Greenland Pines Elementary School on Oct. 29 at 6 p.m.