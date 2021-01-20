Duval County Public Schools mourn loss of paraprofessional after battle with COVID-19

The staff member was a paraprofessional at Neptune Beach Elementary.

Duval County Public Schools is mourning the loss of an employee who died this week from COVID-19.

The staff member was a paraprofessional at Neptune Beach Elementary School, according to Duval County School Board Member Elizabeth Anderson.

The district also announced the death of a student who attended Twin Lakes Elementry who died from a syndrome connected to COVID-19.

Anderson wrote in a post on Facebook, "I’m devastated for these families and school communities."