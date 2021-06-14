Duval County Public Schools looking to hire 300 teachers, 20 school safety officers

DCPS is holding job fairs to fill the teacher vacancies and working with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office to fill the school safety officer vacancies.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools is looking to hire hundreds of new teachers and almost two dozen school safety officers for the upcoming school year.

That's just one of the things DCPS Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene talked about Monday when addressing changes for the new school year.

The district is looking to hire the new teachers and school safety officers by August.

“If we were experiencing a teacher shortage, we’re still experiencing that same teacher shortage," DCPS Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene said.

The district has about 300 teacher vacancies to fill.

“We just had a job fair, so hopefully that job fair is going to pan out in many of those vacancies being filled," Greene said.

Greene said DCPS is also in the process of hiring 20 additional school safety officers for elementary schools.

“We now have wrapped vans that are out in the community," Greene said. "We’re continuing to work with JSO giving us leads to individuals that may have just retired.”

The Florida Board of Education voted to ban teaching critical race theory in public schools earlier this month. That looks at social and legal issues as they relate to racism. Greene said that doesn't impact Duval County schools.

“We have always taught strong American history and African American history," Greene said.

The names of six schools named after Confederate leaders will change.

“We’re getting ready to do walk throughs for each of the schools to determine all the locations that need changing," Greene said.

Nike will sponsor away jerseys, and the Jacksonville Jaguars will sponsor home jerseys for DCPS sports teams.

“That process is going very smoothly, as well as working with JPAF and fundraising to ensure that the funds are not taxpayer dollars and that we are utilizing private donations or funds from our beverage contract," Greene said.

The goal is to have new signage by August 3rd.