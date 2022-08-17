Duval County Public Schools terminates 20-year relationship with LGBTQ group JASMYN

The school district cited an "inappropriate game" being given to students. JASMYN called it an "overreaction."

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated report.

Duval County Public Schools are ending their partnership with LGBTQ+ advocacy group Jacksonville Area Sexual Minority Youth Network (JASMYN) after more than two decades.

JASMYN is a non-profit that "supports the empowerment of LGBTQIA+ young people through leadership, advocacy, resources and a safe and affirming community," according to their website.

The nonprofit has been in Jacksonville since 1994 and gained attention after being gifted $3 million by pop singer Ariana Grande in August.

DCPS Superintendent Diana Greene said the district terminated its agreement with JASMYN because of "inappropriate" program materials being distributed to students.

"We must protect the continued good work of our schools and GSA clubs and the work they do each day to ensure our schools remain safe spaces for all students," Greene wrote in an email to school principals.

Greene said that this decision does not "impair" the district's commitment to LBGTQ+ students and faculty.

In an email written to JASMYN, which Greene shared with First Coast News, Greene says the organization used inappropriate games during an event at it's Five Points location.

She attached a link to an article written by the Florida Standard, a news website which boasts a goal of "right-sizing" the Florida media, which they say is overwhelmingly "center-left." JASMYN called the publication a "far right extremist website."

The article describes a card game seen in a photo on JASMYN's Instagram, which showed images of different penis and scrotum types. JASMYN says the game was part of it's HIV prevention work.

The post was later deleted.

JASMYN released a statement on their website saying, in part, "we only engage in programs or educational activities with teens that are age appropriate, and recent allegations that we conduct sex education programming using explicit card games with minors is simply not true."

A full statement provided to First Coast News from JASMYN can be read here:

"The Duval County Public Schools terminated their contract with JASMYN to provide support for the Gay Straight Alliances afterschool clubs in 20 district schools abruptly this week.

This appears to be a hasty decision. DCPS issued a resolution recognizing our organization for the work we do in supporting LGBTQ students just a few years ago for our 25th anniversary! JASMYN is unaware of how the decision was made, only that it seems to be an overreaction to a far right extremist website spreading inflammatory misinformation about our HIV prevention work with young adults.