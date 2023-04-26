Lockdown lifted at Mamie Agnes Jones, Baldwin Middle High - Police search for armed suspect

Officers responded to a silent alarm at a business and are currently looking for an armed suspect, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Schools have lifted the lockdown at Mamie Agnes Jones and Baldwin Middle High after a police presence in the area on Wednesday morning.

Officers, the JSO air and drone unit and K9s are all on the scene investigating.

An officer at the scene told First Coast News that the incident began with an argument outside of the Baldwin Kwik Mart. A man had an assault-type weapon under his jacket, the officer said. He pointed the gun at the store but did not go inside.

Police are searching for the man who was last seen wearing black shorts, according to the officer. They are also looking for a woman who was at the scene during the argument.

Read the final message sent to families by DCPS:

"Hello Baldwin Middle High and Mamie Agnes Jones Elementary school families. This is Duval County Public Schools calling with good news.

Law enforcement has informed us that the school can come off of lockdown and return to normal operating status. It is now all clear at both schools.

Thank you for your patience, understanding and cooperation this morning, as we will always take these kinds of measures to ensure the safety of our students and staff. Thanks again and have a great rest of your day."

Read the updated message sent to families by DCPS around 8:20 a.m. below:

"Hello again Baldwin and Mamie Agnes Jones families.

Just a quick update and more instructions for our Mamie Agnes Jones families.

The lockdown at both schools has been reduced to a code yellow. Mamie Agnes Jones families, we encourage you to bring your children to school in your vehicles. We request that you not let you children walk to school this morning. Again, the schools are open to accept students arriving in cars, but please do not let children walk to school due to the police situation in the area. We will call you back if there is any additional information to share. Thank you, and stay tuned."

Here is the initial message sent to families from DCPS, around 7:50 a.m.:

"Hello Baldwin Middle High and Mamie Agnes Jones families. This is Duval County Schools calling. Because of police activity and possible gun fire in the area, Baldwin Middle High and Mamie Agnes Jones are both on code red lock down. Again, because of police activity, Mamie Agnes Jones Elementary and Baldwin Middle High are both on lockdown. Mamie Agnes Jones families, please keep your children home and indoors until it is safe to come to school. Buses will allowed to enter the school.