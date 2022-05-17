Fifty-five-year-old birthday boy from Jacksonville wins million dollar prize playing Gold Rush Limited game

A very happy birthday to Jacksonville's Christopher Njenga, who struck gold at Publix playing scratch-off game.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery announced that Christopher Njenga, 55, of Jacksonville, claimed a one million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office.

Today is Njenga's birthday, according to a news release from Florida Lottery Communications. (Attached is an image of Njenga’s winning ticket.)

Njenga chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.

Njenga purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located at 7749 Normandy Boulevard in Jacksonville. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $20 Scratch-Off game, GOLD RUSH LIMITED, launched in September 2021 and features 32 top prizes of five million and 100 prizes of one million.

Additionally, this ticket is filled with over 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery's portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.

