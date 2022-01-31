Duval County inmate says not enough being done to protect them from COVID-19

"It's just horrible conditions in here. I don't know if I'm ever going to get well."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The inmate's family told First Coast News to keep his identity anonymous. He's been in jail for a year and he does not have much left to serve. While in jail, the inmate caught COVID-19.

He described the conditions in jail as "horrible."

"I don't know if I'm ever going to get well," the inmate said, while on the phone with First Coast News. "They're treating us real bad in here."

The inmate claimed there is little-to-no effort in keeping the jail sanitized. Groups of at least three inmates, all with COVID-19, are supposed to quarantine together. He said no one disinfects the phones or tablets people use.

"It's a joke. They don't care about us," the inmate said.

First Coast News reached out to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office for a response to the claims. Police responded in an e-mail.

"The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office continues to follow the CDC recommendations for dealing with and mitigating COVID-19 in a high-risk setting – to include testing, sanitation, decontamination, isolation, and quarantine guidelines. We conduct COVID-19 screenings of all persons who enter the facility.

"All occupants, including all staff, are required to wear a face covering when social distancing is not possible. Our intake personnel also wear additional PPE (gown and eyewear) during the intake and shakedown process of entering in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. And upon entry into the facility, all arrestees are provided two facial coverings for use in the facility.

"To further the effort, JSO implemented a movement-based screening strategy in June of 2020 wherein all arrestees entering the facility are tested. We then quarantine these inmates until they receive a negative COVID-19 test, or the recommended time has elapsed, according to CDC guidelines."

As of Sunday, police said the jail's population is 3,817. That includes JSO's correction facilities. Fifty-six inmates tested positive for COVID-19 and 1,307 inmates are under "precautionary quarantine".

When an inmate is showing symptoms of COVID-19, JSO said the inmate would receive a COVID-19 test will quarantine "in accordance with CDC guidelines."