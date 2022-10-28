Duval County eligible for FEMA public assistance after Ian

Duval County was previously only approved for emergency protective measures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County is now eligible for debris removal and repair or replacement of disaster-damaged public facilities in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Ian, according to a release by FEMA sent Friday

For the latest information on Florida’s recovery from Hurricane Ian, visit floridadisaster.org/info and fema.gov/disaster/4673.

The Florida Department of Children and Families is also opening an on-site Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) location in St. Johns County.

DCF says this will allow applicants to complete in-person interviews as part of the state’s response to Hurricane Ian.

The site will be open from Oct. 27 to 29 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the St. Johns County Fairgrounds.

Residents of St. Johns County who pre-registered online, but did not have a chance to complete their D-SNAP phone interview can visit the D-SNAP location in St. Johns County for an on-site interview. On-site interviews are not required if a phone interview was completed.

DCF has reopened pre-registration for individuals who reside in St. Johns County and did not previously pre-register online before October 23.