Duval County eligible for FEMA public assistance after Ian

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County is now eligible for debris removal and repair or replacement of disaster-damaged public facilities in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Ian, according to a release by FEMA sent Friday
Duval County was previously only approved for emergency protective measures.
For the latest information on Florida’s recovery from Hurricane Ian, visit floridadisaster.org/info and fema.gov/disaster/4673.
The Florida Department of Children and Families is also opening an on-site Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) location in St. Johns County.
DCF says this will allow applicants to complete in-person interviews as part of the state’s response to Hurricane Ian.
The site will be open from Oct. 27 to 29 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the St. Johns County Fairgrounds.
Residents of St. Johns County who pre-registered online, but did not have a chance to complete their D-SNAP phone interview can visit the D-SNAP location in St. Johns County for an on-site interview. On-site interviews are not required if a phone interview was completed.
DCF has reopened pre-registration for individuals who reside in St. Johns County and did not previously pre-register online before October 23.
DCF encourages individuals to pre-register online before coming on-site to complete their interviews. Online pre-registration will be available at www.myflfamilies.com/dsnap from Friday, Oct. 27, through Sunday, Oct. 29.