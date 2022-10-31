Duval County election officials seeing lower voter turnout compared to 2018 midterms

Election officials expect voter turnout to be around 55%.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County election officials said they see difference in the number of voters this year.

For example, midterm election data from 2018 shows there was a 63% voter turnout. Roughly 164,733 people early voted and 65,528 people sent an absentee ballot.

As of Monday, the latest data from 2022 shows less than half of early voting and nearly 47,000 mail-in votes.

Robert Phillips, the chief elections officer, told First Coast News off camera that officials are not done collecting ballots. However, they expect the turn-out to possibly be around 55%.

Non-partisan groups such as "Black Voters Matter" said the latest numbers should be a wake-up call to Jacksonville voters.

"They're [voters] really concerned with not so much who it is they're voting for but which one truly is going to look out for the issues and advocate for the issues that are of great importance to them," Jamil Davis said.