
Breaking News
Local News

Duval County: Election Day Results - March 21

The biggest race in Jacksonville is the crowded race for mayor, with seven candidates vying for the position. Live results will be reported here.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The polls in Duval County opened bright and early Tuesday morning as seven candidates eagerly await the results in the crowded race for Jacksonville's next mayor.

If no candidate wins a majority, then the General Election on May 16 serves as a runoff between the top two winners regardless of party affiliation.

In addition to the mayor's race, all city council seats are up for election and the office of the property appraiser. 

Below you can find live results of each race as they begin to be reported. This should begin around 7 p.m.

Mayoral Race

  • Omega Allen, NPA
  • LeAnna Gutierrez Cumber, REP
  • Daniel Davis, REP
  • Donna Deegan, DEM
  • Al Ferraro, REP
  • Audrey Gibson, DEM
  • Brian Griffin, NPA
  • Frank Keasler, REP

Property Appraiser

  • Danny Becton, REP
  • Jason Fischer, REP 
  • Joyce Morgan, DEM

City Council, Dist. 1

  • Ken Amaro, REP
  • Alton McGriff, Jr., DEM

City Council, Dist. 2

  • Lindsey Brock, REP  
  • Jennifer Casey, REP 
  • Mike Gay, REP 

City Council, Dist. 3  

  • Natalie Alden, REP 
  • Will Lahnen, REP 

City Council, Dist. 5

  • Joe Carlucci, REP 
  • Morgan Roberts, REP 

City Council, Dist. 6

  • Michael Boylan, REP 
  • Tom Harris, REP 

City Council, Dist. 7  

  • Joseph Hogan, REP
  • Parrish King, NPA 
  • Jimmy Peluso, DEM 
  • John Phillips, DEM
  • Kim Pryor, DEM 

City Council, Dist. 8

  • Charles "Scooter" Barr, REP 
  • Reggie Gaffney Jr, DEM
  • Tameka Gaines Holly, DEM 
  • Solomon Olopade, DEM
  • Ronald Tracy Robison, LPF 

City Council, Dist. 9

  •  Shanna Carter, DEM
  • Tyrona Clark-Murray, DEM 
  • Celestine Mills, DEM 
  • Mike Muldoon, REP 
  • TaNita S Noisette-Woods, DEM 
  • Kamren Stowers, DEM

City Council, Dist. 10  

  • Vanessa Cullins Hopkins, DEM
  • Keshan Gainey Chambliss, DEM 
  • Brian M Hicks, WRI
  • Kim Stephens Perry, DEM 
  • Ju'Coby Pittman, DEM

City Council, Dist. 11

  • Raul Arias, REP
  • Norman Brewer, REP 
  • Ramon Day, DEM 

City Council, Dist. 12

  • Johnny Causey  "JC" DEM 
  • Tammyette Thomas, DEM 
  • Randy White, REP
  • Rory Diamond, REP

City Council, Dist. 14  

  • John Draper, REP 
  • Alberta Hipps, REP
  • Rahman Johnson, DEM

CC At-Large, Group 1

  • Terrance Freeman, REP 
  • Eric Parker, LPF

CC At-Large, Group 2

  • Joshua Hicks, DEM 
  •  Ron Salem, REP

CC At Large, Group 5

  • Reginald Blount, K REP
  • Charles Garrison, DEM
  • Jack Meeks, NPA 
  • Chris Miller, REP 
  • Nicks Nahshon, DEM
  • Jerry "Tub" Rorabaugh, REP

