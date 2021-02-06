Duval County Clerk of Courts expo to help reinstate driving privileges for residents

LET’S DRIVE JAX! will take place from Oct. 25 – 29 and Nov. 1 – 5 at the Duval County Courthouse.

A two-week Driver’s License Reinstatement Expo is coming to Duval County this fall.

The event will be held by the Duval County Clerk of Courts.

The goal of the event is to provide a one-stop-shop for residents to work with state agencies and/or the court to determine how to reinstate their driving privileges and get back on the road.

Pre-registration is required to participate and individuals are encouraged to register early as space is limited.

“We are excited to host this inaugural LET’S DRIVE JAX! event,” Clerk Jody Phillips said. “By bringing together all of the relevant agencies under one roof, we hope to offer a convenient opportunity where participants can take care of anything preventing them from getting back on the road. I would like to especially thank all of our partner agencies that are helping make this Expo possible.”

Participating agencies include the 4th Judicial Circuit, the 4th Judicial Circuit State Attorney, the 4th Judicial Circuit Public Defender, the Florida Department of Revenue, the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Department, the Duval County Tax Collector, and the Salvation Army of Northeast Florida.

Those needing assistance can contact the LET’S DRIVE JAX! team, by emailing DriveJax@duvalclerk.com or by calling (904) 255-2100.