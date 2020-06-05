JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Wednesday was the first day Duval County opened its beaches without any restrictions for visitors.

Beachgoers are free to relax and lay out on the sand while distancing from others instead of having to continually walk, run or bike down the beach.

“It feels like it’s Jax again,” said Olivia Harlin, a UNF student who sunbathed on opening day. “It feels good to be back.”

Beachgoers said they were surprised to see a small crowd at the beach and expected it to be a lot more crowded.

“We just need to keep following the precautions in place so we can get back what we used to have,” said Emily Barlow, alongside Harlin.

This is the first time Jacksonville Beach resident Sherry Gladwin has stepped foot on the beach in months.

“We couldn’t bring a chair out and I couldn’t walk up and down the beach,” Gladwin explained.

Gladwin has trouble walking, and sitting on the beach is one of her favorite activities to enjoy. Now, the fresh air and beautiful view brings so much joy that she’s been missing.

“Oh, it feels great to be out here,” Gladwin said. “Go out to the water a bit and sit down, just enjoying the sunshine.”

There is still a long way to go to get back to normal, but for these beachgoers, Wednesday gave them so much hope for the future.

“Get out here and enjoy the sunshine, but respect everybody,” Gladwin said.

