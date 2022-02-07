Parkway construction has been going for nearly two years, according to residents. The county says it's due to material shortages.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — People living in Durbin Crossing in St John’s County say they’ve had enough with the construction work for widening the roads in front of their neighborhood.

First Coast News spoke with the county about why it’s taking so long and they say there have been unexpected hiccups.

The company responsible for building the homes in Durbin Crossing is now working on a project to make more pedestrian space for neighbors.

Neighbors say about two years ago, the company started the project to make a nearby parkway and it hasn’t been finished yet.

“Yes, it’s a huge headache,” said Dwayne Kinsey, resident.

Kinsey says he doesn’t understand why there are consistently orange cones up but no consistent workers.

St. Johns County responded saying the contractor for this project is having trouble outsourcing materials due to shortages.

The county also says the matter is with their legal team. They’ve also had COVID setbacks.

Right now, St. John’s County hasn’t provided a timeline of when the contractor will have the project finished.

“We don’t see anything happening and we see it very unsightly so we just don’t have any faith that it will be finished and when it is finished… will we actually have a parkway where students can bike and walk to school safely,” asked Mike McLeod?