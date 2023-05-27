Dunnellon man killed in motorcycle crash Saturday

PALATKA, Fla. — A motorcyclist died after he was ejected during a crash in Putnam County Saturday, Florida Highway Patrol said.
He was a 39-year-old man from Dunnellon.
The motorcyclist was driving westbound on State Road 20, just east of Wippletree Road, when his motorcycle struck the back of a car driven by an 80-year-old woman.
The motorcycle overturned on the grass shoulder and ejected the man. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The 80-year-old woman was able to bring her car to a controlled stop and was uninjured.