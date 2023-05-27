x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Dunnellon man killed in motorcycle crash Saturday

The crash took place in Putnam County Saturday afternoon.
Credit: KFMB

PALATKA, Fla. — A motorcyclist died after he was ejected during a crash in Putnam County Saturday, Florida Highway Patrol said. 

He was a 39-year-old man from Dunnellon.

The motorcyclist was driving westbound on State Road 20, just east of Wippletree Road, when his motorcycle struck the back of a car driven by an 80-year-old woman.

The motorcycle overturned on the grass shoulder and ejected the man. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The 80-year-old woman was able to bring her car to a controlled stop and was uninjured.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Swazzle joins GMJ to discuss Enchantment Con

Before You Leave, Check This Out