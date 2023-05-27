Dunnellon man killed in motorcycle crash Saturday

The crash took place in Putnam County Saturday afternoon.

PALATKA, Fla. — A motorcyclist died after he was ejected during a crash in Putnam County Saturday, Florida Highway Patrol said.

He was a 39-year-old man from Dunnellon.

The motorcyclist was driving westbound on State Road 20, just east of Wippletree Road, when his motorcycle struck the back of a car driven by an 80-year-old woman.

The motorcycle overturned on the grass shoulder and ejected the man. He was pronounced dead on the scene.