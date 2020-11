JSO said the incident happened on Dunn Avenue and New Kings Road.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — All lanes of Dunn Avenue near Bridges Road are blocked after a shooting Friday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO said the incident happened on Dunn Avenue and New Kings Road.

Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route. No other information has been released at this time.

Stay with First Coast News as this story develops.