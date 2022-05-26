Jacksonville moms push for changes at Dunn Avenue and US-1 intersection after deadly crash

Malana Henderson, 17, was supposed to graduate Thursday, but she didn’t get to live out her full potential as she was killed in a crash on Dunn Avenue.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two Jacksonville moms have started a petition to call for changes at a busy Northside intersection.

This comes after Florida Highway Patrol reported two deadly crashes at Dunn Avenue and New Kings Road in the last year, with the most recent one happened last week.

First Coast News’ Destiny McKeiver spoke with Showna Henderson at her home.

“She was a ball of sunshine, funny, sassy, very kindhearted,” said Henderson describing her daughter, Malana.

Malana Henderson, 17, was supposed to graduate Thursday, but she didn’t get to live out her full potential as she was killed in a crash on Dunn Avenue and New Kings Road in July 2021.

“When I got to the hospital and I asked for her, they told me she was not in the system and I immediately knew… I remembered the accident and I thought it was an airbag, but it was really my child,” said Henderson.

Malana and her best friend, 16-year-old Amy Dolen, had been friends since the age of 4.

They were headed to a store to get a basketball when, according to the crash report, the driver of a semi ran a red light, hitting them.

“Be safe and don’t run red lights… no matter if you see people coming or not,” said Amy.

Dolen was left with a traumatic brain injury. She was in a coma for months and doesn’t remember the crash.

“They were going to have to drill a hole in her skull to release some of the pressure and to monitor the swelling and the bleeding… she had two collapsed lungs, multiple rib fractures,” said Dana Dolen, Amy’s mother.

“I hope for one they get the lights working properly, and the red lights are always out,” said Henderson.

While it’s FDOT’s responsibility to maintain the lights at that intersection, the City of Jacksonville tells us it’s gotten no reports of problems there in the past two weeks.

FDOT also provided this statement.

“FDOT is expected to begin a resurfacing project along U.S. 1 between Soutel Drive and the Nassau County line this fall.

The intersection in question is included within the project limits.