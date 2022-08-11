Dunes in Jacksonville Beach still rebuilding after Hurricane Ian

Tropical Storm Nicole is on its way and a marine beach expert says we could expect the dunes to lose a few feet.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The dunes at Jacksonville Beach did their job protecting most of the First Coast during Hurricane Ian.

Kevin Brown, marine expert, told First Coast News that the average loss of the sand dune was between 5 and 10 feet.

The good news is that Brown says he believes these dunes are going to do their part during Tropical storm Nicole.

“Lets hope this is the last one and if this is the last one then we need to be in the time period to let mother nature restore itself, and you know we’ll plant more sea oats, and we will monitor these barriers and just try to let the dunes come back naturally," said Brown.

The best thing about dunes is that they rebuild even after taking hard hits from storms

But this is where the community comes in handy, by helping with conservation efforts and to staying off the dunes.

“When you talk about quality of life and building on communities especially oceanfront communities," said Brown. "This happening all up and down the Florida coastline probably Georgia and South Carolina. So this dune protection and this renourishment. This is something that is going to have to occur from now on because we have too much development on the oceanfront."

Brown says according to the surveys we lost 70,000 cubic yards at the beaches in Duval County.

To put that in perspective, Brown says if you took a triangle and put it on the beach that was about eight feet high and went down to the coastline picture that triangle being filled with sand all the way through Duval County.

“From 2017 until 2022, all that protection that we did was to build these sand dunes for this moment," said Brown. "I'd like to think, and we’ll know more after this weekend, that these dunes held up again, so then we will be back in a period of time when we need to start protecting them

Brown says the Summer and Fall of 2024 the United States Army corps of engineers has Jacksonville Beaches on the list for renourishment.