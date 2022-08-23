Marietta man crashed his Subaru into barrier at the gate of Naval Station Mayport while drinking a beer

Jason Tavares, 40, didn't know what day it was when he wrecked into a security barrier at Naval Station Mayport, telling deputies, "Let's Ride."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Shortly before 6 p.m. on August 19, 40-year-old Marietta, GA man Jason Tavares drove past the main gate at Naval Station Mayport, ignoring guards stationed there and crashed his Subaru into an activated security barrier, according to the arrest report from Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Tavares refused a standard field sobriety test, telling deputies, "Let's ride," while holding his hands out to be handcuffed, the report continued.

Tavares was drinking a beer when he crashed and did not know what day of the week it was, slurring his words when he spoke to deputies, the report said. The beer was open in the front seat of his 2007 Subaru.

Tavares said he'd had a pitcher of beer and told deputies he had hit a median, according to the report. Tavares said he was coming from a bar, got lost and mistakenly drove past the main gate.