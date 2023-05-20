FHP: Driver pulled from flaming car after head-on collision

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A driver was pulled from a flaming car early on Saturday morning in Jacksonville.
An SUV was traveling west in the eastbound lane of I-10 before colliding head on with a sedan, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The sedan immediately caught on fire but the driver, a 37-year-old woman, was pulled from the flames by other motorists.
Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responded and extinguished the fire, officials said.
Both drivers were rushed to the hospital for their injuries. FHP said charges are pending.