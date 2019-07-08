JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A driver is OK after police said his car ended up submerged under water near the Museum of Science and History in Jacksonville Tuesday night.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the incident happened at around 10:12 p.m. at the boat ramp on Art Museum Drive.

Once at the scene, officers saw that a man was trapped inside the submerged car and was unresponsive.

Three officers jumped into the river and managed to rescue him.

He was rushed to a hospital by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department without any serious injuries.

The driver, described as an older man, is expected to be OK police said.