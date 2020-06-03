JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A driver was not hurt when he crashed into a print shop in the St. Nicholas area Friday afternoon.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department said the crash happened at Tom's Urban Press at 3100 Beach Boulevard just before 1 p.m. A witness reported seeing the driver get out of the car after the crash and say they were not injured.

Chuck Johnson

A witness sent photos to the First Coast News newsroom. A white Toyota crashed into the glass windows of the print shop, with glass scattered inside the store.

First Coast News is working to learn whether anyone inside the store was hurt in the crash.

Chuck Johnson