Driver in critical condition after crash involving JSO vehicle, officer uninjured

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A driver is in critical condition after a crash involving a police officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office on Wednesday night, according to police.

The officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is uninjured.

According to JSO, around 8:53 p.m. the officer was traveling northbound on N Pearl Street while attempting to stop a traffic violator. As the officer approached W 48th Street, a Chevy Malibu made a left turn onto N Pearl St and collided with the officer's vehicle.

JSO says the Malibu was pushed to the right and the police vehicle was pushed to the left, both later hitting a chain-link fence.

The driver of the Malibu, who has not been identified, was transported to a local hospital with critical but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Charges are unclear at this time.