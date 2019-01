LAKE CITY, Fla. — A driver died Sunday afternoon after his vehicle struck a utility pole in Lake City, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Emmit Sapp, 53, was traveling eastbound on Northwest Lake Jeffery Road when his 2003 Chevrolet Silverado drifted onto the grass shoulder. The Silverado continued traveling on the grass until it struck a utility pole, FHP said.

Sapp was rushed to Lake City Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.